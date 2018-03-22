MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Como Park High School student is facing charges after bringing a loaded gun to school.

The 16-year-old boy is charged with two count of underage possession of a firearm and ammunition.

According to the criminal complaint, a teacher first overheard the student saying, “the next time I see that kid I’m going to bust his head off,” at around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. The teacher also heard the student mention and gun, and told school administrators, who informed the school resource officer.

The officer found the student at school, removed him from class and conducted a pat down. The search uncovered a handgun in the 16-year-old’s waistband. Police later determined the gun was loaded with hollow-point bullets.

The student later told police he found the handgun in an alley, but wouldn’t say where or when he found it.