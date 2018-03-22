Filed Under:Bank Robbery, Elk River, First National Bank, Trent Nelson

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 46-year-old man is accused of robbing a bank in Elk River earlier this week and apparently gave authorities 24 hours notice.

Trent Nelson was charged with theft in connection with the incident, which happened on Tuesday at First National Bank in Elk River on Highway 10 in Anoka.

According to the charges, law enforcement were called to the bank at about 9 a.m. Tuesday on a report of a theft. When officers arrived, they spoke with a teller who said the man entered the bank with a note saying, “this is a robbery,” told her not to speak and fill a bag with money.

The teller put money from her till into a marked bank bag, and put it into the man’s backpack. He then left the bank.

trent nelson bank robber Charges: Man Robs Elk River Bank, Gave Police 24 Hours Notice

(credit: Anoka County Sheriff’s Office)

The complaint states officers were told a man at the nearby Regency Inn called 911 the day before and said he was going to rob a bank. Officers went to the hotel and located the man, later identified as Nelson. They conducted a show-up with the bank teller, who identified Nelson as the robber. They searched his bag and found the marked bank bag, containing $1,005 in cash.

Nelson admitted to authorities he took the money from the bank. If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

