Easter is just over a week away. If you’re looking for something to do with the little ones over the Easter weekend that doesn’t involve going out for brunch, here are a few ideas. Note: Some require pre-registration. Check the links below for details.

The cutest time of the year is scheduled to start Easter weekend at the Minnesota Zoo:Farm Babies are back, through April 30! Who can resist baby goats, chicks, piglets, lambs, and bunnies? Friday and Saturday there will also be special family activities, and Saturday Peter Rabbit will be on hand from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Also: pony rides. The Zoo will be open on Sunday too.

Three Rivers Parks have plenty of fun things going on Easter weekend too. Among the festivities you can find with the link in the last sentence: Egg Trail and Rabbit Habits, Eggstravaganza, Rock Hunt, Geocaching for Eggs, Natural Egg Dying, and a Victorian Egg Roll.

Minnesota State Parks have some fun activities happening too. Glacial Lakes State Park has an egg hunt, while Fort Snelling State Park offers maple syruping, both on Saturday.

Saturday is a good day to visit Richfield’s Woodlake Nature Center, where visitors can have a Bunny Playdate. This event is hosted by STEM Bunnies, an educational nonprofit based around–well–bunnies!

Also on Saturday: a backyard chicken farming event at the Oliver Kelley Farm, and an Easter egg hunt at the James J. Hill House.

Of course, Saturday is also a wildly popular day for Easter egg hunts, with events occurring in Bloomington, Chanhassen, Maplewood, Minneapolis, and North St. Paul, among many other places. Check your community to see if one is being held there as well.

