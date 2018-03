A consumer advocacy group is calling for a mandatory safety standard on furniture that can easily tip over. Government data shows from 2014 to 2016, more than 15-thousand children under 18 were injured in tip-overs.

From 2000 to 2016, more than 150 children died from the same type of accident. “Consumer Reports” did tip-over testing on 24 different dressers, some tests were harder than the current voluntary standard. The result: the current standard is inadequate.

