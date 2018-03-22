MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Teenagers from across the country are heading to Washington D.C. this weekend. About a half-million people are expected at the March for Our Lives protest this Saturday.

The movement is led by survivors from the school shooting in Parkland, Florida that left 17 people dead. They’ve led smaller walkouts leading up to this weekend demanding legislative action that will address gun violence and school safety.

A group of about 40 students from Henry Sibley High School in Mendota Heights will be there. They boarded a bus Thursday evening bound for a whirlwind weekend that culminates with the March For Our lives on the streets of Washington. It will begin at noon Saturday right outside the Capitol.

A month ago, a graduate of Henry Sibley named Joe Campbell came up with the idea of raising money to send students to the march. He had a modest goal of $5,000.

Within a week, they flew by that goal – raising nearly $30,000 as of Thursday afternoon.

The group, as well as the thousands of others marching, are demanding their lives and safety become a priority by telling lawmakers to figure out a way to stop gun violence and prevent mass shootings.

Prior to the march, they will get a pep talk from Sen. Amy Klobuchar and potentially a few more Minnesota lawmakers.

