MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in the east metro are looking for a female suspect after a series of purse thefts, and the latest incident was caught on video.

The Maplewood Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the woman. The most recent incident happened on Tuesday as the woman is seen walking by a table and lifting the purse. Authorities say she’s wanted in at least four other incidents in the area.

Maplewood Police Seek Suspect In Purse Thefts

(credit: Maplewood Police Department)

Anyone with information about the incidents or who can identify the woman should call Maplewood police at (651) 755-6769.

