MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A major winter storm is on track to bring plowable snow to Minnesota by Saturday morning.

The system should push into southwestern Minnesota by Friday afternoon bringing, at first, cold rain and gusty wind. As the rain begins to fall, temperatures will drop and the rain will gradually transition over to snow by Friday night.

The snow will push east overnight into Saturday morning. Heavy wet snow is likely to fall west and south of the Twin Cities, but could creep into the metro area as well.

So anywhere between 1 and 13" for Saturday. #mnwx Cool. Cool, cool, cool. pic.twitter.com/B5mvscWUn7 — Matt Brickman (@Matt_Brickman) March 22, 2018

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for most of southern and western Minnesota.

“There is still a lot of variability in models, but as of Thursday morning it looks at is the heaviest snow band will set up over the Minnesota River Valley,” WCCO meteorologist Matt Brickman said.

March is actually the third snowiest month in the Twin Cities, averaging about ten inches. So far this month we’ve only seen half that.