EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have signed guard Tom Compton.

The Vikings announced Thursday they have signed the former South Dakota offensive tackle who grew up in Minnesota.

Compton spent last season with the Chicago Bears, where he played in 11 games with five starts. The Rosemount, Minnesota, native was drafted in the sixth round by the Washington Redskins in 2012, appearing in 44 games with 10 starts during the 2013-15 seasons in Washington.

He joined the Atlanta Falcons for their Super Bowl run in 2016, appearing in all regular and postseason games.

Compton has appeared in 71 games with 15 starts throughout his career and played at both guard and center.

