MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Law enforcement are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man and his elderly grandparents.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says 93-year-old Willie Scheel, his wife 80-year-old Gloria Scheel and their grandson 33-year-old Gregory Scheel were last seen at Teal’s Market in Paynesville Wednesday at around 12:45 p.m.

Gloria Scheel, Willie Scheel and Gregory Scheel (credit: Minnesota BCA)

The three live together, and their two car’s are missing — the elderly Scheels’ blue 2011 Toyota Prius with Minnesota license plate number 148GXL and Gregory Scheel’s tan 2003 Mitsubishi Diamante with Minnesota plate number 449XGV.

Investigators say it’s unclear if foul play is involved and are asking anyone with information on their whereabouts to call the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office at 320-251-4240, or call 911.

