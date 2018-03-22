Filed Under:Keyah Mizer, Red Wing High School, School Threat, Snapchat

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say an 18-year-old woman was arrested Thursday and is facing charges in connection with threats against students at Red Wing High School earlier this week.

Keyah Mizer was taken into custody and is facing three felony charges of threats of violence, falsely reporting a crime to law enforcement and disorderly conduct.

Authorities say a juvenile female entered the Goodhue County Law Enforcement Center on Wednesday to report a threatening message on Snapchat. It prompted an extra police presence on Red Wing High School that day.

Investigators determined that Mizer created a false phone number to send threatening messages to herself and two friends. She admitted to sending the messages.

