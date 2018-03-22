MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials say a popular dining hall at the Minnesota State Fair is closing and selling its building to the State Fair.

The Robbinsdale OES Chapter voted to give up its dining hall and put its items up for auction, which will end at 7 p.m. Thursday. Officials with the group have negotiated a price to sell the hall to the State Fair, and U.S. Power Bid has been hired to auction the items in the building.

Those include kitchen equipment, buffet line equipment, tables, supplies, janitorial equipment, ladders and additional items. Al items purchased in the action need to be picked up on Friday.

The dining hall had been located on the west side of Underwood St., between Dan Patch and Carnes Avenues.