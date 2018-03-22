Filed Under:Basilica Of St. Mary, Trip Advisor

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota is home to some incredible landmarks.

One in downtown Minneapolis was named among the most beautiful churches in America. The Basilica of St. Mary is the country’s first established basilica.

The list, compiled by Trip Advisor, noted the building’s balance of art, history and religion. It suggests visitors walk through the Basilica’s permanent art collection, or enjoy a public concert.

The 19 other churches on the list include the Washington National Cathedral, Saint Patrick’s Cathedral in New York and Chapel of the Holy Cross in Arizona.

 

