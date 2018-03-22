Filed Under:Fatal Fire, Minneapolis, Thomas Edward Novak, Unextinguished Cigarettes

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Investigators say unextinguished cigarettes caused a fatal house fire in northeast Minneapolis last weekend.

The Minneapolis Fire Department says the fire was started on the first floor by cigarettes that ignited a sofa in the living room. The cause of the fire was ruled unintentional.

Sixty-three-year-old Thomas Edward Nowak died when the two-story home caught fire Saturday evening. Firefighters quickly put out a fire on the first floor and then found the victim on the second floor. Nowak was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he died.

It’s the first fire fatality in Minneapolis in 2018.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch