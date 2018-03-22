(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As we transition from winter to spring, your hobbies may change as well. We are embarking on riding and running season. However you prefer to hit the pavement, we have events for all if you’re Workin’ for the Weekend.

Hot Dash 5K and 10 Mile

Bring your lumberjack best to this Minnesota-themed run. The Hot Dash 5K and 10 Mile is this Saturday at Boom Island in Minneapolis. Runners can enjoy a live DJ, Summit beer and (of course) hotdish.

Donnie Smith Bike Show

Riding season is right around the corner, so come kick it off at the the 31st Annual Donnie Smith Bike Show. See some of the biggest guns in the biker world. It showcases all the best Baggers, Choppers, Retro Bobbers and Custom Cruisers. The bike show is this Saturday and Sunday at the Saint Paul RiverCentre.

Twin Cities Women’s Expo

Get inspired at the Women’s Expo. Women from all walks of life can learn something new this Saturday at the Minneapolis Convention Center. This year’s expo is filled with opportunities in health and wellness, social activities, empowerment and entertainment.

Easter Pet Photo Op

Finally, bring your pet by Chuck & Don’s Northeast location for photos with the Easter Bunny. Receive a picture frame with any donation over $10. The bunny is available for pictures this Sunday from noon to 3 p.m.