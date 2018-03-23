MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Brooklyn Park police say two people were hospitalized after a home invasion incident overnight.

According to police, officers were called at 12:19 a.m. to the 8000 block of Brunswick Avenue North on the report of a home invasion that involved a shooting.

Police say it was reported that three male suspects wearing masks, armed with guns, entered the home.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his leg and a second man suffered a head injury from blunt force trauma. They were both taken to the hospital.

Police say the suspects fled prior to their arrival. They have not been located.

Deputy Chief Mark Bruley says the investigation is revealing this was a targeted attack. He says it’s a complex case and that the suspects were in the home for almost an hour.

Police believe there were seven adults and two children present in the home during the incident. The investigation so far has determined that the motive for the home invasion was robbery.