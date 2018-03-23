(credit: Ijs Sant/Facebook)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities mother is alleging aggressive policing of her son after an incident involving a Taser at Burnsville High School.

The incident happened Thursday, according to reports, and involved a student and a school resource officers.

According to Burnsville authorities, one student had been involved in an altercation with another student. The resource officer was summoned to the scene just outside the school.

Authorities said the resource officer says he has dealt with this student in the past, as well.

The resource officer said he did everything to try and deescalate the situation, for several minutes trying to get the student to calm down.

A second officer was called to the scene, and the student was Tasered.

Multiple videos of the incident were posted to social media, including one video that was shared by someone claiming to be the student’s mother, who also said that her son was taken to the hospital with a “Taser piece” still in his chest.

“Burnsville Police used excessive force and tasered my child, supposedly preventing him from confronting another student that started an issue with him,” the person wrote in her Facebook post. “As you can see in the video he was NOT in any way being aggressive to the cop. As they told him to get down they didn’t even allow him two seconds to listen before they went on to Taser him in his chest! He had no weapons nor did they think he did.”

The school district subsequently released a statement on the incident:

The safety of students is our primary concern and we follow the procedures in place for responding to student behaviors in Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District 191. On March 22, an incident occurred at Burnsville High School that resulted in police involvement. The incident was contained and the general student body was not in danger. Due to student privacy requirements, the district will not be releasing information about any students involved or details of this specific incident.