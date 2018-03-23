MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Tom from Lakeville wants to know: What’s the difference between partly cloudy and partly sunny?

“It’s a little subjective,” says WCCO’s Kylie Bearse, who says different meteorologists might have slightly different interpretations. “You’re not going to look at a cloudy day and say I’m going to call this mostly sunny. It’s right in that middle area.”

According to the National Weather Service, if the cloud cover is 1/8 or less, it’s considered clear or sunny.

Between 3/8 and 5/8 cloud cover can be either partly sunny or partly cloudy. Between 5/8 and 7/8, it’s mostly cloudy. When the cloud cover is 7/8 or more, it’s considered cloudy.

Partly cloudy and partly sunny can be used interchangeable, but partly sunny is not used during the night.