MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former Minnesota first lady Jane Freeman, a founder of the modern Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party, has died. She was 96.

Freeman died Friday morning at her apartment in Minneapolis, according to a spokesman for her son, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman.

Along with her husband, Orville Freeman, Jane Freeman helped build the DFL Party after World War II. Orville Freeman served as governor from 1955-1961 and was U.S. agriculture secretary in the John F. Kennedy and Lyndon Johnson administrations.

Former Vice President Walter Mondale calls Jane Freeman “an amazing Minnesotan.” The Star Tribune reports she worked with the United Nations and UNICEF, and served as president of the National Girl Scout Council from 1978-1984.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. April 7 at Mount Olivet Lutheran Church in Minneapolis.

