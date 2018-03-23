Filed Under:Harris, North Branch, Officer-Involved Shooting

CENTER CITY, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota prosecutor says no charges will be filed against seven law officers in the fatal shooting of a North Carolina man last year.

Chisago County Attorney Janet Reiter says the officers were justified in using deadly force against 39-year-old Gregory Thrower of Kinston, North Carolina.

The officers responded in July to a reported carjacking in North Branch. Thrower contacted law enforcement on the stolen vehicle’s OnStar communications system and said he had his daughter with him and wanted someone to pick her up.

The car got stuck in a field in rural Harris. Officers fired when they saw Thrower emerge from tall grass with a handgun pointed at them.

The officers included six Chisago County sheriff’s deputies and a Minnesota state trooper. A handgun was found near Thrower’s body.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch