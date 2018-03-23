CENTER CITY, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota prosecutor says no charges will be filed against seven law officers in the fatal shooting of a North Carolina man last year.

Chisago County Attorney Janet Reiter says the officers were justified in using deadly force against 39-year-old Gregory Thrower of Kinston, North Carolina.

The officers responded in July to a reported carjacking in North Branch. Thrower contacted law enforcement on the stolen vehicle’s OnStar communications system and said he had his daughter with him and wanted someone to pick her up.

The car got stuck in a field in rural Harris. Officers fired when they saw Thrower emerge from tall grass with a handgun pointed at them.

The officers included six Chisago County sheriff’s deputies and a Minnesota state trooper. A handgun was found near Thrower’s body.

