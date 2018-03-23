(credit: Thinkstock)

Check out the recipe below:

Pan Seared Wild Alaska Halibut with Arugula & Pistachio Pesto

Ingredients

• Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

• 2 tablespoons canola oil

• Two 6 – 8 ounce fillets of wild Alaskan Halibut (from Almanac Fish Market)

Pesto

• 2 cups arugula

• 1 cup parsley

• ½ cup shelled pistachios

• zest from 1 lemon

• ½ cup olive oil

• Kosher salt & freshly ground black pepper

• combine all of the ingredients in a food processor and mix until smooth

Directions

• Pre-heat oven to 425 degrees

• Using an oven friendly sauté pan, heat pan on stove top with medium-high heat

• Add canola oil

• Season the halibut fillets with salt & pepper, and gently set in hot pan

• Using a metal spatula, flip halibut after two minutes, having created a nice sear. Put pan in pre-heated oven for 12-15 minutes

• Plate halibut, drizzle with pesto, and garnish with arugula, pistachios, and sliced tomatoes.

Renowned as the world’s premium whitefish, Alaska Halibut’s mild, slightly sweet flavor and unique, firm texture have made Alaska Halibut a favorite of chefs and consumers alike.

Alaska Halibut is responsibly managed to ensure continued abundance and is strictly regulated through seasonal harvest and the exclusive use of longline gear. Alaska provides the largest supply of domestic Halibut, which is available fresh from March through mid-November, and frozen year-round, so retailers can promote this delicious fish year-round.

Method of Production / Country of origin: Wild caught, long-line and hand-line caught.

Sustainability: Alaska has pioneered the standard for sustainable, eco-friendly fisheries management, are managed for protection against overfishing and sources of habitat damage. Seafood Watch gives these a Green, or Best Choice rating.

Availability: Harvested early March through mid-November, but subject to harvest quotas and bycatch limits for each harvest area which can extend the season, or shorten it.

Appearance: creamy in color and turns opalescent white when cooked, halibut has an almost translucent flesh that will cook up white, with large flakes.

Flavor: Halibut has a slightly sweet, and very mild flavor that can take on rubs, sauces, and marinades very well. The flesh cooks up very firm.

Cooking tips: Sautéing is best, make sure you get that pan nice and hot first. Sear both sides for just a few minutes. Halibut also bakes/broils, smokes, and fries up very nicely.

Cooking methods: Bake, broil, fry, sauté.

Similar substitutes: Corvina, seabass, cod, sablefish.