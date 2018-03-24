MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – While the snow cover has all but melted in the Twin Cities metro, a weekend storm dumped up to 10 inches of snow on the southwestern corner of the state, making travel hazardous along the Interstate 90 corridor.

The State Patrol reports that from midnight to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, there were 18 crashes and 65 spin-outs on Minnesota roads, mainly in areas around Marshall and Mankato.

One of those crashes resulted in an injury, which was not life-threatening.

The storm system descend on southwestern Minnesota on Friday night and lingered into Saturday afternoon. Heavy snow fell on many communities, stretching from Willmar to Mankato.

Looking ahead, the next chance of snow looks to come overnight Monday. Still, days of melting are ahead for southern Minnesota, as the workweek highs are expected to be in the upper 40s.