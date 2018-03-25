Filed Under:Death Investigation, Dodge County Sheriff's Office, Lois Ann Riess, Minnesota Bureau Of Criminal Apprehension

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate a 56-year-old woman last seen in southern Minnesota.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says 56-year-old Lois Ann Riess may have information related to a death investigation in rural Dodge County. Authorities say she is a person of interest.

The BCA says she is about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds with brown eyes and blonde hair. She drives a white 2005 Cadillac Escalade with Minnesota license plate 864-LAE.

Anyone who may have seen Riess or who has information on her whereabouts should call 911 or the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at (507) 635-6200.

