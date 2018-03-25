Filed Under:Corcoran, County Road 19, House Fire

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a home in the northwest Twin Cities metro is a total loss after a fire on Sunday, but nobody was hurt.

Fire departments from Corcoran, Loretto, Hanover and Rogers, as well as Rogers and Corcoran police, were called to a house fire at about 2:55 p.m. at 8100 County Road 19. When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy smoke coming from the residence.

Several fire departments were called to provide assistance at the scene. Authorities say nobody was injured in the fire, but the home and its contents are a total loss. Fire officials say it appears the fire started in the lower level of the home.

The Hennepin County Fire Investigation Team says the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

