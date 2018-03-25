Filed Under:Local TV, Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A father and son in Wisconsin were killed Saturday night when the silo they were working in collapsed.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department said 51-year-old Daniel Briel and his 14-year-old son David Briel were trapped inside a silo just south of Barron, Wisconsin, just before 8 p.m. One other man managed to escape the collapse and call 911.

The fire department arrived and freed the victims, but lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful and the father and son were pronounced dead at the scene.

