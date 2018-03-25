MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Actress Kristen Bell has bought out a Twin Cities screening of the new film “Love, Simon,” offering free tickets to fans.
Bell, star of “Frozen,” “The Good Place” and “Veronica Mars” announced on Instagram she bought out the 4 p.m. Sunday screening of the film at the AMC theater at Southdale Center.
Love, Simon is a KNOCKOUT. There are so many important stories that don’t get made. I am so grateful this one did. ❤️I had absolutely nothing to do with the making of this movie—I just have a huge crush on it and I’d like to share the love. Minneapolis, please enjoy a screening of Love, Simon this Sunday on me. 🙂 Enjoy!
“There are so many important stories that don’t get made,” Bell said. “I am so grateful this one did.”
Tickets are only available to pick up at the theater and they are first-come, first-serve. The limit is one ticket per person.
“Love, Simon” is based on the novel “Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda” by Becky Albertalli. The film tells the story of a closeted gay teenager coming to terms with his identity.