MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Actress Kristen Bell has bought out a Twin Cities screening of the new film “Love, Simon,” offering free tickets to fans.

Bell, star of “Frozen,” “The Good Place” and “Veronica Mars” announced on Instagram she bought out the 4 p.m. Sunday screening of the film at the AMC theater at Southdale Center.

“There are so many important stories that don’t get made,” Bell said. “I am so grateful this one did.”

Tickets are only available to pick up at the theater and they are first-come, first-serve. The limit is one ticket per person.

“Love, Simon” is based on the novel “Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda” by Becky Albertalli. The film tells the story of a closeted gay teenager coming to terms with his identity.