Filed Under:Blooming Prairie, David Riess, Dodge County Sheriff's Office, Homicide, Lois Riess

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a woman they say is a person of interest in her husband’s death in Blooming Prairie last Friday.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says 56-year-old Lois Ann Riess has been identified as a person of interest in the death of 54-year-old David Riess. Authorities say his death, which happened Friday in rural Dodge County, was the result of multiple gunshot wounds.

lois riess dodge county homicide Sheriff: Woman Sought In Husbands Homicide In Blooming Prairie

(credit: Dodge County Sheriff’s Office)

She is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing about 165 pounds with brown eyes and light blonde hair. She’s likely driving a white 2005 Cadillac Escalade with Minnesota license plate 864-LAE. Authorities believe she is armed, and anyone with information on her whereabouts should call 911.

Authorities say if you see her, do not approach her. She is also known to frequent casinos.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is providing assistance in the case.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch