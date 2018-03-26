MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a woman they say is a person of interest in her husband’s death in Blooming Prairie last Friday.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says 56-year-old Lois Ann Riess has been identified as a person of interest in the death of 54-year-old David Riess. Authorities say his death, which happened Friday in rural Dodge County, was the result of multiple gunshot wounds.

She is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing about 165 pounds with brown eyes and light blonde hair. She’s likely driving a white 2005 Cadillac Escalade with Minnesota license plate 864-LAE. Authorities believe she is armed, and anyone with information on her whereabouts should call 911.

Authorities say if you see her, do not approach her. She is also known to frequent casinos.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is providing assistance in the case.