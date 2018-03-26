MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Firefighters are on the scene of a structure fire at a gun range north of the Twin Cities Monday night.

Multiple fire departments responded at about 8:37 p.m. to a report of a fire in a building at 95 SW 8th Ave. in Forest Lake. The address is the Lakes Trading Company Gun Shop and Range.

Fire departments from Forest Lake, Hugo and Wyoming are on scene.

Forest Lake police are advising people to stay away from the area so that emergency personnel can work without traffic concerns.

Stay with WCCO.com for more on this developing story.