MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a horse had to be rescued after falling through thin ice on Sunday in the northwest Twin Cities metro park.

You read that correctly.

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office was called to the Elm Creek Park Reserve on Sunday after a horse fell through the ice. Several police officers, firefighters and sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene.

(credit: Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities say the horse, named Likira, was rescued after first responders attached him to a harness and pulled him to the shore. Likira didn’t appear to be injured, but his owner took him to a veterinarian as a precaution.

Authorities say it serves as a good reminder this time of year to be careful around frozen bodies of water. Ice thickness can fluctuate with temperatures.

