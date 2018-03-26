MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to visit Minneapolis and Fargo, North Dakota, later this week.

The trip was announced Monday morning, as Pence plans to participate in a reception for Republican Rep. Kevin Cramer in Fargo on Tuesday.

Cramer has announced his intentions to run for the U.S. Senate against Sen. Heidi Heitkamp.

Pence is scheduled to deliver a speech at an America First Policies event on tax cuts before heading south to Minneapolis.

While in Minneapolis, Pence will participate in an event for the Great America Committee called “Protect the House.”

Then, on Wednesday, Pence will speak at another event for America First Policies on tax cuts.