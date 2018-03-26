MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The first inductees to the Minnesota High School Basketball Hall of Fame will be honored at Monday night’s Minnesota Timberwolves game.

The class will be recognized at a reception at Mayo Clinic Square, and will be honored during halftime of the Timberwolves’ game against the Memphis Grizzlies. There are 14 inductees to the first class of the Minnesota High School Basketball Hall of Fame.

Inductees who will be in attendance include Lindsay Whalen, Randy Breuer, members of the 1950 Edgerton boys basketball team, Khalid El-Amin, Myron Glass, Janet Karvonen-Montgomery, Dorothy McIntyre and Faith Johnson Patterson.

Those inducted who are unable to attend include Kevin McHale, Ron Johnson, Bob McDonald, Jim McIntyre, Mark Olberding and the Grand Meadow girls basketball team 1929-39.