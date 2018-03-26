Filed Under:Flushable Wipes, Mounds View, Sewer Clog

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – City officials in Mounds View are advising residents not to put “flushable” wipes in the toilet after a recent sewer clog in the area.

Officials say one of the city’s sewer lift stations had an issue with built up flushable wipes back on March 20. They say it’s not the first time it’s happened.

mounds view flushable wipes Mounds View Officials Say Flushable Wipes Are Clogging Sewers

(credit: City of Mounds View/Facebook)

City officials say the wipes are flushable only in that they will go down the toilet. But they don’t break down in water, and can snag on roots pipe deformations, pumps and motors. They can also create a clog in city sewer lines and cause a back-up.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch