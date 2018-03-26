MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – City officials in Mounds View are advising residents not to put “flushable” wipes in the toilet after a recent sewer clog in the area.

Officials say one of the city’s sewer lift stations had an issue with built up flushable wipes back on March 20. They say it’s not the first time it’s happened.

City officials say the wipes are flushable only in that they will go down the toilet. But they don’t break down in water, and can snag on roots pipe deformations, pumps and motors. They can also create a clog in city sewer lines and cause a back-up.