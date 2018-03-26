MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 33-year-old man has been charged in the deaths of his two grandparents.

Last week, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension reported 93-year-old Wilbert Scheel, his wife 80-year-old Gloria Scheel missing.

Their grandson Gregory Scheel was also reported missing. The three of them lived together.

Authorities reported that they had last been seen at Teal’s Market in Paynesville on March 21. Neighbors said the elder couple went there every Wednesday for senior day.

Stearns County officials say the elderly victims’ bodies were discovered inside their car under some carpet on a rural road in Kandiyohi County late Thursday afternoon.

The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office ruled their cause of death a homicide.

On Monday, Gregory Scheel was charged with two counts of second-degree murder. He had been taken into custody last week after someone spotted him on foot just south of where police found the car.

WCCO featured Wilbert Scheel in a story last year. The great-grandfather spoke to us about his love for ping pong. He’s a seven-time cancer survivor who played the game four nights a week to stay in shape.

The elderly couple even delivered Meals On Wheels for nearly 20 years.

Neighbors say the Scheels knew their grandson had problems, but were always willing to let him stay with them and help him out.