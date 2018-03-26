MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials have identified the young man killed in a shooting at Little Earth in Minneapolis over the weekend.

According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, 19-year-old Alexander Misu Lagarde died of multiple gunshot wounds Sunday.

Police responded to the 2400 block of Ogema Place around 12:20 a.m. Sunday after a notification from a ShotSpotter system. Officers found two people with gunshot wounds.

Lagarde was pronounced dead at the scene. A boy was hospitalized at Hennepin County Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting is under investigation.