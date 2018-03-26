MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Next month, it will be two years since Minnesota icon Prince was found dead in his Paisley Park home.

Plans to remember the late superstar are already in place. The lineup for the second annual CELEBRATION event was announced Monday, along with the return of the “Prince4Ever” tribute fence at Paisley Park.

After Prince’s death, fans flocked to the musician’s home and recording complex to pay their respects, leaving memorabilia and handmade tributes on the fence. A few weeks after his death, the items were removed, but the administrator for Prince’s estate announced some of them would be preserved.

Last year, to mark the anniversary of Prince’s death, a special tribute fence was constructed outside Paisley Park with some of the preserved items. That tribute fence will once again go up this year in April.

To continue the remembrance of Prince, CELEBRATION 2018 will feature performances from Sheila E, fDeluxe, members of the Revolution and New Power Generation and many more.

New to the celebration this year will be a special event at Target Center titled “PRINCE: Live on the Big Screen.” On April 21 – the date of Prince’s death – an ensemble of musicians who performed with Prince will play alongside never before released audio and video of Prince.

CELEBRATION 2018 takes place April 19-22 at Paisley Park. Ticket information and a full list of performers can be found on Paisley Park’s website. Tickets to CELEBRATION 2018 include a ticket for the Target Center event.

Separate tickets for “PRINCE: Live on the Big Screen” are available at the Target Center website. Prices range from $39 to $199.