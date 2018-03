MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in Richfield are investigating after a woman’s neck was slashed Monday morning.

Officers responded to the 7300 block of Harriet Avenue South around 5:45 a.m. on a medical call. Officers determined an assault occurred there and found a woman with a laceration on her neck.

The woman was hospitalized for further treatment. A man was also hospitalized with an unknown medical condition.

Police are investigating the incident and said there is no threat to the public.