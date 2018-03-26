Rory McIlroy of Europe hits off the 11th tee during singles matches. (credit: David Cannon/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hazeltine National Golf Club will be the first American venue to host a second Ryder Cup tournament.

The announcement was made Monday morning by the Ryder Cup.

Hazeltine, which is located in Chaska, was where the U.S. Ryder Cup Team won a 17-11 victory in 2016.

More than 3,000 households in the Twin Cities hosted guests for the last Ryder Cup, according to Airbnb.

Overall, there were more than 150,000 fans over three days who roamed Hazeltine in 2016.