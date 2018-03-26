MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol is looking to add to its force.

But you won’t need a background in law enforcement to join the ranks.

The agency is looking for troopers outside of its normal recruiting class.

The Minnesota State Patrol believes recruiting people with no law enforcement experience will lead to more diversity in its ranks.

The Minnesota State Patrol has a program that encourages people stuck in a career that isn’t a good fit to try being a state trooper.

“It allows us to specifically recruit people that might have a two or four year degree in any discipline that might have nothing to do with law enforcement,” said Col. Matt Langer.

The program is called The Law Enforcement Training Opportunity or LETO.

So far there have been eight LETO classes that have graduated close to 100, who are now State troopers.

“I was an executive administrative assistant,” said Lisa Lorenzen.

Two years ago Lisa Lorenzen was working in an office, now she sits behind the wheel of her squad car, doing what she loves to do most, helping others.

“It’s just a great job, it’s so much fun. Every day is different and that’s what I love about the job,” Lorenzen said.

Minnesota State Patrol is using a video that explains LETO and encourages people to apply.

“It allows us to tap into a much broader audience to find the best candidates to become state troopers,” Langer said.

Retirements are making room for new troopers, and there is a need for more diversity.

The Minnesota State Patrol is made up of 603 sworn members. Fifty-three are women, 35 are people of color.

Chief of the Minnesota State Patrol Col. Matt Langer says recruiting people with no law enforcement experience strengthens the agency.

“We’re hiring people from all different walks of life, all different career fields that bring multiple perspectives to the table. It makes our agency better,” Langer said.

Langer says there are no diminished standards in training, LETO candidates do the exact same thing that everybody has to do to become a state trooper.

The Minnesota State Patrol is looking for candidates who speak a second language, know American Sign Language or have served in the military. The LETO program begins in August.

Careers with the Minnesota State Patrol go beyond the highway.

Candidates can pursue fields of expertise like crash reconstruction, K-9 handlers and the flight section of the state patrol.