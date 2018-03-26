Filed Under:Local TV, Mystic Lake, The Daily Show, Trevor Noah

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – South African comedian and “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah is bringing his stand-up show to Minnesota.

Noah will perform at Mystic Lake on Saturday, July 21.

In addition to hosting the nightly political comedy program, Noah has several stand-up specials under his belt, as well as his bestselling memoir, “Born A Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood.”

Ticket’s for Noah’s show start at $60 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. They can be purchased on Mystic Lake’s website or by calling 952-496-6563.

