MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – If you haven’t gotten tickets for the Twins’ home opener, you’re out of luck.
The team announced Monday that their April 5 game against the Seattle Mariners at Target Field is sold out.
A daylong celebration will accompany the game, including breakfast on Target Plaza, a national anthem performance by Minneapolis musician Dessa and a ceremonial first pitch by the gold medal-winning U.S. curling team.
The first 30,000 fans will get a black Twins hooded sweatshirt. Gates open at 1 p.m. and the game starts at 3:10.
The Twins open the season Thursday against the Orioles in Baltimore.
Dang! So many Twins fans will be taking Paid Time off to go to the home opener lol