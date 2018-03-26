Filed Under:Local TV, Minnesota Twins

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – If you haven’t gotten tickets for the Twins’ home opener, you’re out of luck.

The team announced Monday that their April 5 game against the Seattle Mariners at Target Field is sold out.

A daylong celebration will accompany the game, including breakfast on Target Plaza, a national anthem performance by Minneapolis musician Dessa and a ceremonial first pitch by the gold medal-winning U.S. curling team.

The first 30,000 fans will get a black Twins hooded sweatshirt. Gates open at 1 p.m. and the game starts at 3:10.

The Twins open the season Thursday against the Orioles in Baltimore.

Comments
  1. Eric Ogren says:
    March 26, 2018 at 11:39 am

    Dang! So many Twins fans will be taking Paid Time off to go to the home opener lol

    Reply

