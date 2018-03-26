MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you’re looking to live in an urban castle seemingly out of the Lord Of The Rings’ Middle Earth – and have $3 million to spare – a mansion in downtown Minneapolis is available.

The mansion has been on and off of the market for a while now. During the summer, a craft brewery nearly bought the mansion with plans to open a taproom, but that fell through.

Built in 1911, the 4547-square-foot mansion is located close to US Bank Stadium at 247 10th Avenue South. It features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, “unmatched views of the city skyline from the private rooftop terrace” as well as quick access to highways.

In 2014, WCCO spoke with the owner Jeff Arundel. He described the building as “Lord of the Rings meets Harry Potter as directed by Tim Burton.”

The original building was a 1911 blacksmith shop. In the 1980s, the house was owned by the late John and Sage Cowles. Jeff bought it in 2002.

The mansion is surrounded by a gated courtyard, with mature trees and gardens.

You can check out the listing here.