MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – University of Minnesota basketball coach Richard Pitino said Monday that forward Davonte Fitzgerald is leaving the program.

Fitzgerald has already earned his undergraduate degree and has one year of athletic eligibility remaining. It means he can go to another school and be immediately eligible to play.

Fitzgerald started his college career at Texas A&M and was there two seasons. He then transferred to the Gophers and sat out a season before suffering an ACL tear in October of 2016.

He appeared in 31 games this season with four starts, scoring 3.7 points per game and getting 2.4 rebounds while averaging a little more than 13 minutes per game.

Fitzgerald earned his bachelor’s degree in communication studies in December. The Gophers now have two scholarship openings for the 2018-19 season.

