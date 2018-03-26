Filed Under:Jordan Greenway, Local TV, Minnesota Wild

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Wild are adding some young talent just in time for a playoff run.

The team announced Monday the signing of forward Jordan Greenway to a three-year contract, which includes the rest of this season.

The Wild drafted Greenway in the second round of the 2015 draft. This year, the 6-foot-5 21-year-old led Boston University to the NCAA Tournament and represented the U.S. at the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang.

To make room on the roster for Greenway, the Wild assigned forward Zack Mitchell to Iowa.

Greenway played high school hockey at Shattuck-St Mary’s in Faribault.

The Wild are currently ranked fifth in the Western Conference with seven games to go.

