KAUKAUNA, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Scott Walker has signed a school safety bill that would provide money to help district make building improvements, but places no limits on guns.

The governor signed the $100 million measure at a Kaukauna elementary school Monday morning.

The legislation comes at a time when young people have stood up, marched and urged politicians to take action to reduce gun violence following the recent shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida that took 17 lives.

The bill creates an Office of School Safety in the Department of Justice to administer the school safety grants and assist schools with their plans. Assembly Bill 843 quickly moved through the Republican-controlled Legislature with bipartisan support last week.

