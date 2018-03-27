(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – After a Minnesota fan was too sick to go to Andy Grammer’s show, the singer/songwriter brought the concert experience to the fan’s living room.

On Monday, Grammer posted a Facebook Live video of the performance, calling his Minnesota fan, Alex Asche, an “incredible soul” who was feeling “a little under the weather.”

In the video, Grammer’s band fills the entire room, and they play a few of the musician’s biggest hits, including “Keep Your Head Up” and “Smoke Clears.”

Asche, who is battling stage four cancer, posted about the performance on Facebook, adding that he and his wife were “blessed” to see Grammer play.

According to a GoFundMe page, Asche is battling cancer in his colon, liver, lungs and lymph nodes, and he’s currently undergoing chemotherapy.

Grammer is slated to play Tuesday night at Music Hall Minneapolis.