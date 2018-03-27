MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says a 73-year-old Cushing woman is dead after the car she was in lost control and crashed into an oncoming truck in Cass County.

According to the state patrol, the incident occurred at 5:14 p.m. Monday on Highway 210 near 11th Avenue in Sylvan Township. There, a Honda Civic was traveling westbound on Hwy 210 when it lost control, crossed the center line and was struck by an eastbound Chevy Silverado pickup truck.

The passenger of the Honda, 73-year-old Sandra Leyde of Cushing, died from injuries suffered in the crash. The driver, 82-year-old Ronald Leyde, and another passenger, 39-year-old Shaun Leyde, suffered non-life threatening injuries. All were wearing seat belts.

The driver of the truck, 40-year-old Adam Fulton of Pillager, was also hurt with non-life threatening injuries. Two children in his truck were uninjured.

The state patrol says alcohol was not involved in the crash and that the road was snowy and icy at the time of the incident.