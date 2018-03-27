(credit: Sherburne County Sheriff's Office)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in central Minnesota are asking the public’s help in finding an elderly couple that got lost this week while trying to get home from the south metro.

The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office says 88-year-old Edward Johnson and 83-year-old Carol Johnson, of Princeton, were last seen Monday in Savage. They were given directions but never returned home.

Family spoke with them Tuesday, and reported that the couple was still trying to get home but not sure where they were.

The sheriff’s office says the Johnsons are driving a red Dodge Ram pickup with Minnesota license reading: 864WUK.

If you encounter them, do not give them directions, authorities say. Stay with them until officials arrive.

Edward is described as standing 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighing 175 pounds, with blue eyes and gray hair.

Carol is described as standing 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighing 165 pounds, with blonde/gray hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on the couple’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 763-765-3598.