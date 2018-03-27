FOREST LAKE, Minn. (AP/WCCO) — A large fire at a gun shop and range in Forest Lake has caused extensive damage.

The fire broke out Monday night at Lake Trading Company. Several fire departments responded. The property’s owner Ben Oliver says no one was injured in the fire which started about 8:30 p.m.

There was no immediate word on what started the blaze.

The Lake Trading Company says help is needed cleaning guns recovered from the building.

Drone footage was also taken of the incident, by witness Jeremy Leohr.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)