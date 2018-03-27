MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a 16-year-old from Hopkins was arrested late Monday night in connection with a fatal shooting on a party bus in Inver Grove Heights.

The incident happened last Friday as Billy Ray Nobles was on a crowded party bus with about 40 other people to celebrate a friend’s birthday. Investigators determined that there was a dispute between two groups of teens and young men on the bus before a fight started that eventually led to shots being fired.

Authorities responded to the incident at about 1:32 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the AMC theatre at 5567 Bishop Avenue. Officers arrived to a chaotic scene as a party bus was dropping off 40 to 50 people.

Officers located Nobles, who was unresponsive with a gunshot wound. Police also located a juvenile male who had been assaulted and suffered from facial injuries. Nobles was pronounced dead at Regions Hospital. A second juvenile suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation, but witnesses told police it’s likely rival gang affiliation played a factor.

In addition to the teen’s arrest, authorities are looking for at least one other person who has been identified as a person of interest in the incident. Anyone with information about the incident should call Inver Grove Heights police at (651) 450-2525.