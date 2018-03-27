MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a party overnight in Rochester turned violent when four men not invited showed up.

Rochester police say about a dozen people were at a party in an apartment on the 2800 block of 56th St. NW when four men who were not invited arrived. Police say they received a call at about 12:20 a.m. that one of the four men forced their way in after a girl there said they couldn’t come in.

Authorities say what followed was five people suffering stab wounds and a 20-year-old man being found unresponsive after suffering significant face trauma and a possible head injury.

Police say a 17-year-old male is in critical condition after being stabbed at least three times in the chest and upper body. A 21-year-old man was stabbed at least once in the chest, and officers have yet to speak to him. A 20-year-old man is in stable condition after being stabbed in the chest. An 18-year-old man was treated and released after suffering a stab wound to his hand, and an 18-year-old received minor cuts to a hand.

Authorities say when they arrived to the location of the party, they got a call on an assault victim at a Holiday gas station on 55th St. A male was outside a vehicle, bleeding from his face, and a second man was inside the car lying down with several stab wounds.

The three other men who didn’t enter the apartment immediately said they heard a commotion before entering, and saw a 20-year-old man being assaulted.

The incident remains under investigation.