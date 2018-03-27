MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Trump administration says it will not extend Deferred Enforcement Departure (DED) protections for Liberians in the United States, but it also won’t deport Liberian nationals immediately.

In a statement Tuesday, state officials said the DED designation for Liberians will expire in a year – March 31, 2019 – so as to allow a grace period for the government of Liberia and Liberians living in the U.S. to prepare for return.

“DED is not a long-term solution or permanent legal status for foreign nationals in the United States,” the statement said. “Only Congress can legislate a permanent solution addressing the lack of an enduring lawful immigration status for those currently protected by DED who have lived and worked in the United States for many years.”

On Monday, Minnesota’s Liberian community held a rally at the Capitol, urging the Trump administration to extend DED protections further, as Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush had done.

The DED designation affects about 4,000 Liberians currently living in Minnesota.